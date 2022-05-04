Game 25: Twins @ Orioles

First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Your red-hot Minnesota Twins take the field tonight in the second game of a three-game series against the Orioles of Baltimore. The Twins took the series opener yesterday behind another strong performance by Joe Ryan (even if it was his worst start of the season) and an offensive attack led by Ryan Jeffers’ three-run bomb and Jose Miranda’s first career hit/RBI double.

Tonight, Dylan “Cy” Bundy takes the hill for the Twins. He scuffled his last time out, giving up 6 earned runs in 6.0 innings, but has been excellent in his other starts this season; he’s posted a 2.95 ERA through five starts. For the opposition, rookie Kyle Bradish will be on the hill. Bradish made his first career start his last time out, giving up 2 earned runs in 6.0 innings of work, which earned him the loss thanks to Baltimore’s punchless lineup.

Also of note: Byron Buxton appears to be taking a rest day.