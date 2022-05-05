Baldelli, two players test positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Twins clubhouse will be without a few team members in the coming days, starting with tonight's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Like last season, COVID-19 has slipped into the Twins' realm of baseball.

Betsy Helfand of the St Paul Pioneer Press was first to break the news that skipper Rocco Baldelli had tested positive today. He will hand the reigns over to bench coach Jayce Tingler after they've been sanitized properly, of course. There's no word of Baldelli was exhibiting any symptoms, but it appeared that some players felt the need to get tested as well since they were showing signs of having COVID.

The Twins are still awaiting the results of multiple other tests, Thad Levine said. People who are getting tested include those who are exhibiting symptoms and those who have indicated they would like to be tested. https://t.co/zPQTkMECcD — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) May 5, 2022

Unfortunately, shortly after that, Helfand then tweeted that utility man Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy also tested positive.

Jayce Tingler just said Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy have also tested positive for COVID-19. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) May 5, 2022

Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that tonight's game will not be cancelled or postponed. However, roster moves will not take place before the game because it's a couple hours away from now and the players called up would not arrive in time for the game. She also notes that another illness is lingering around the Minnesota locker room, which sidelined Max Kepler for a few games recently. Good news, though: he's in the lineup tonight.

It's unclear what the protocols are for the three Twins sidelined with COVID or when they can or will return, but Arraez and Bundy will need to be placed on the COVID-19 list before any corresponding transactions can take place.

We wish a speedy recovery to Baldelli, Arraez, and Bundy!