Game 26: Orioles at Twins

First Pitch: 6:05 Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Camden Chat
The Twins lost a game? Not allowed. Better get back to winning. Without Rocco Baldelli, I guess? Oops.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ORIOLES
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Robinson Chirinos - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Spenser Watkins - RHP
