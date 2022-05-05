 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 26: Orioles at Twins

Twins try to snap that 1 game losing streak

By Tawny Jarvi
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:05 Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Camden Chat

The Twins lost a game? Not allowed. Better get back to winning. Without Rocco Baldelli, I guess? Oops.

Today's Lineups

TWINS ORIOLES
Byron Buxton - CF Cedric Mullins - CF
Carlos Correa - SS Trey Mancini - DH
Jorge Polanco - 2B Anthony Santander - RF
Max Kepler - RF Austin Hays - LF
Gio Urshela - 3B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Gary Sanchez - DH Rougned Odor - 2B
Trevor Larnach - LF Ramon Urias - 3B
Jose Miranda - 1B Robinson Chirinos - C
Ryan Jeffers - C Jorge Mateo - SS
Chris Archer - RHP Spenser Watkins - RHP

