Carlos Correa Headed to IL, Royce Lewis to be Called Up

After being hit by two pitches yesterday, Carlos Correa is heading to the IL with a broken right middle finger. Initial x-rays suggested it was a non-displaced break, which means a significantly shorter recovery time. A CT scan later today will confirm that diagnosis.

While the Twins are certainly disappointed to see their superstar shortstop go down, especially right as he was getting hot, top prospect Royce Lewis will be called up to replace him on the roster and the starting lineup.

Source: #MNTwins will promote Royce Lewis and he will make his #MLB debut tonight in the wake of Carlos Correa’s finger injury. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) May 6, 2022

Lewis is off the scorching hot start for the St. Paul Saints, hitting .310/.427/.560 with 9 doubles, 3 home runs, and some great defensive highlights in his first month of Triple-A action. However, this is the 2017 top pick’s first game action in two years due to injury and the cancelled 2020 minor league season. There will be some growing pains, but Lewis has shown enough in the minors that the Twins are ready to give him a shot.

Welcome to the big leagues, Royce Lewis!