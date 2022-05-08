Game 29: Athletics @ Twins

First Pitch: 1:10PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: WCCO, TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Athletics Nation

Hi everybody! Today, the Twins take on the Oakland A’s at Target Field looking to complete the weekend three game sweep. To do this, they’ll hand the ball to Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.15 ERA). Oakland will counter with Daulton Jefferies (1-4, 4.81 ERA), and they’ll hope that he’ll give them a good outing to help salvage a game in this series and end an 8 game losing skid. Is there anything better than Sunday afternoon baseball? I certainly don’t think so! John will have the recap for you after the game, let’s hope it’s another positive one.

Today's Lineups ATHLETICS TWINS Ramon Laureano - RF Max Kepler - RF Sheldon Neuse - 2B Jose Miranda - DH Sean Murphy - C Jorge Polanco - 2B Seth Brown - 1B Gary Sanchez - C Chad Pinder - DH Nick Gordon - LF Kevin Smith - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B Billy McKinney - LF Royce Lewis - SS Elvis Andrus - SS Alex Kirilloff - 1B Cristian Pache - CF Gilberto Celestino - CF D. Jefferies - RHP Chris Paddack - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.