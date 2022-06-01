Game 52: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 6:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

After a let-down in the second game of the doubleheader yesterday, the Twins will be fighting for a series split with the lowly Tigers this evening. For the first-place Minnesota squad, it’s a must-win game to salvage a second consecutive series split after going 2-2 with the miserable Royals last week. A tough eastern road trip looming, the Twins must get the victory tonight.

Taking the ball for manager Rocco Baldelli is Bailey Ober. Ober did have a rough go his last time out, but has been solid this year with a 3.25 ERA through 6 starts.

The Twins lineup will have to try and solve the Skubik’s cube tonight, going up against young Tiger Tarik Skubal. The 25-year-old lefty has been excellent so far this season, posting a 2.44 ERA through 9 starts thus far.