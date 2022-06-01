Game 52: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 6:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys
After a let-down in the second game of the doubleheader yesterday, the Twins will be fighting for a series split with the lowly Tigers this evening. For the first-place Minnesota squad, it’s a must-win game to salvage a second consecutive series split after going 2-2 with the miserable Royals last week. A tough eastern road trip looming, the Twins must get the victory tonight.
Taking the ball for manager Rocco Baldelli is Bailey Ober. Ober did have a rough go his last time out, but has been solid this year with a 3.25 ERA through 6 starts.
The Twins lineup will have to try and solve the Skubik’s cube tonight, going up against young Tiger Tarik Skubal. The 25-year-old lefty has been excellent so far this season, posting a 2.44 ERA through 9 starts thus far.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Willi Castro - RF
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Harold Castro - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Trevor Larnach - RF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Kody Clemens - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Jermaine Palacios - SS
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Derek Hill - CF
|Bailey Ober - RHP
|Tarik Skubal - LHP
