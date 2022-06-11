Game 61: Rays at Twins

FIRST PITCH: 110p Central

The Minnesota Twins are 4-3 while facing American League East foes the past week.

Go ahead and re-read that. It’s true. I’m not lying. Look it up. I’ll wait.

If the Twins win today, they’ll secure an above-.500 record across the three series versus the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays, the top three teams in the East and probably the best competition they’ve faced since near the beginning of the season. I don’t believe many of us fans thought that Minnesota could achieve that.

Skipper Rocco Baldelli will send out Chi Chi Gonzalez to start this one. Yep, it’s a Chi Chi game. I think I’ve said enough about that. Gonzalez triggered his opt-out clause and the Twins had a couple days to add him to the 26-man roster or designate him for assignment, and since the starting rotation depth is not that deep, they’ve sent Yennier Cano to Triple-A St Paul and moved Royce Lewis to the 60-day Injured List. Honestly, they’ll probably just DFA Chi Chi after this game.

The Tampa Bay Rays made a move of their own, optioning former Twin pitcher Ralph Garza, Jr, to Triple-A Durham in favor of Shane Baz. The righty has three major-league games under his belt (2.03 ERA, 13.1 IP, 18/3 K/BB, 3 HR), so this could be a fun contest if the bats are on fire today.

Oh, by the way, the bulk of the bats for Minnesota are sitting today.

Today's Lineups RAYS TWIMS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Luis Arraez - 1B Manuel Margot - LF Jorge Polanco - 2B Randy Arozarena - DH Jose Miranda - 3B Ji-Man Choi - 1B Max Kepler - RF Yandy Diaz - 3B Gary Sanchez - DH Taylor Walls - SS Trevor Larnach - LF Brett Phillips - RF Gilberto Celestino - CF Rene Pinto - C Nick Gordon - SS Vidal Brujan - 2B Ryan Jeffers - C Shane Baz - RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez - RHP

As always, GO TWIMS GO!