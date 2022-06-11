Twins 6, Rays 5: The Luis Arraez MVP Tour

Luis Arraez. That’s it. That’s the recap.

Things got off to a rough start for the hometown team. Short on other starting options, the Twins sent right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez to the mound for his second start of the season, and things went about as you would expect.

Tampa Bay hammered Gonzalez for 3 runs in the first inning, and it looked like we were in for another one of “those games” (see any recent Dylan Bundy start for reference). A rough start, and Buxton and Correa both had off days despite Bob’s pleas. Luckily, things started turning the Twins’ way.

After a perfect first two innings against the Twins, super-prospect Shane Baz ran into trouble in the third inning. A single by Celestino and walks to Nick Gordon and Ryan Jeffers loaded the bases for the top of the order, and famous power hitter Luis Arraez wasted no time making them pay.

We interrupt your regularly scheduled recap for some Luis Arraez facts: Arraez currently leads all of baseball with a .367 average. His .449 on-base percentage also leads MLB. Over the last seven days, Arraez is hitting .519/.567/.741. Also, he had the best bat flip so far this season.

Luis Arraez is a whole mood pic.twitter.com/wx1Nsox4iD — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) June 11, 2022

The Twins would add one more run that inning on a RBI double from Jose Miranda and never look back. The Rays scored runs in the 6th and 7th thanks to some sloppy Twins fielding, but a RBI single from Jorge Polanco in the bottom of the 6th secured the victory.

STUDS:

Luis Arraez: 3-5, Grand Slam

Jorge Polanco: 2-3, BB, R, RBI

DUDS:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!!!

Okay maybe actually Chi Chi Gonzalez

Post game notes:

Nick Gordon exited the end of the game with hamstring tightness. It doesn’t initially look to be anything severe, but the team will take another look at it tomorrow.

Chi Chi Gonzalez was designated for assignment following the game today, and a corresponding roster move will be announced soon. I would imagine that means one of Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, or Josh Winder will be available tomorrow.