Game 64: Twins at Mariners

Joe Ryan is back!

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 9:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Lookout Landing

The Twins starting rotation gets a booster shot with Joe Ryan returning tonight and Sonny Gray coming back tomorrow.

Today's Lineups

TWINS MARINERS
Luis Arraez - 2B J.P. Crawford - SS
Byron Buxton - DH Ty France - 1B
Carlos Correa - SS Adam Frazier - 2B
Max Kepler - RF Julio Rodriguez - CF
Gio Urshela - 3B Eugenio Suarez - 3B
Trevor Larnach - LF Abraham Toro - DH
Jose Miranda - 1B Cal Raleigh - C
Ryan Jeffers - C Taylor Trammell - RF
Gilberto Celestino - CF Dylan Moore - LF
Joe Ryan - RHP Logan Gilbert - RHP

