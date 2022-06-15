Mariners 5, Twins 0: No offense

The return of Joe Ryan could have gone better tonight. It started out fine, Ryan got through the first 3 innings with no hits allowed, but ran into trouble in the 4th. The Mariners got their first hit on Julio Rodriguez’s double, then Eugenio Suarez blasted a 2-run homer to left for the first runs of the game.

Ryan was one out away from getting through the 5th, but Ty France hit a 2-run homer of his own to make it a 4-0 game and ending Ryan’s night. Trevor Magill finished the 5th and pitched a clean 6th inning.

Seattle got their 5th run in the 7th against Jovani Moran, on a double by Sam Haggerty.

The Twins lineup was not able to put much together tonight. In the 4th, Max Kepler hit into a double play that squandered their best chance at runs. They left a couple more runners on in the 6th, and one in the 9th. Four hits from the team tonight, and 2 walks, both by Byron Buxton.

Studs:

Carlos Correa: 2-4

Gilberto Celestino: 2-4

Duds:

Joe Ryan: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 3 SO, 2 HR

The rest of the lineup: 0-26, 2 BB

COTG: Twinkie Town’s own James Fillmore

“And Ichiro says Arraez is his favorite lefty hitter in baseball today: https://www.mlb.com/news/ichiro-suzuki-a-big-luis-arraez-fan

Proof, were any needed, that Ichiro is So. Damn. Cool. “

At least the game was very short, just over 2.5 hours. Thanks for joining the thread, everyone!