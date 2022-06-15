Game 65: Twins at Mariners

After a lackluster first two games of the series, the Twins will look to heat up this afternoon in Seattle.

Sonny Gray returns for his first start since May 29th after a short stay on the IL. Gray faced the Mariners in his Twins debut back in April, going 4.2 innings while surrendering four hits, two runs, two walks, one home run, and striking out four Seattle batsmen.

On the Mariners’ side of the inning, Marco Gonzales will be taking the mound. Gonzales has been solid, if unspectacular this season, with a 3.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched. Gonzales also faced the Twins earlier this year, in what was definitely his worst start of the season. He lasted just two innings while giving up six runs (though just two were earned), six hits, two walks, and three home runs.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups TWINS MARINERS Byron Buxton - CF Adam Frazier - 2B Carlos Correa - SS Ty France - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B Julio Rodriguez - CF Gary Sanchez - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Luis Arraez - 2B Jesse Winker - DH Jose Miranda - 1B Dylan Moore - SS Ryan Jeffers - C Luis Torrens - C Max Kepler - RF Taylor Trammell - RF Gilberto Celestino - LF Sam Haggerty - LF Sonny Gray - RHP Marco Gonzales - LHP

Go Twins!!!!