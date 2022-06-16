Gud Twins Tourney, Twinkie Town Title, Game 4: The grand tour

Game 4 Lineups WONDER YEARS INSIDE BASEBALLERS 20 - Lew Ford - CF 25 - Byron Buxton - CF 8 - Nick Punto - 3B 24 - Tom Brunansky - DH 20 - Rich Reese - 1B 6 - Tony Oliva - RF 2 - Zoilo Versalles - SS 30 - Jimmie Hall - LF 11 - Jacque Jones - DH 2 - Zoilo Versalles - SS 23 - Bobby Kielty - RF 14 - Kent Hrbek - 1B 40 - Marty Cordova - LF 9 - Rich Rollins - 3B 7 - Rob Wilfong - 2B 7 - Joe Mauer - C 12 - Mark Salas - C 4 - Steve Lombardozzi - 2B 17 - Pete Redfern - RHP 36 - Jim Kaat - LHP

Results

Two innings of close baseball.

Fans who paid to see this game (none, because it was an Out of the Park simulation) got to witness two innings of close baseball.

From that point on, the Inside Baseballers rampaged.

A Byron Buxton grand slam set off a 15-run rout for the Baseballers, their 15-4 win tying the Twinkie Town Title round at two games apiece.

Intriguingly for a 15-run game, Buxton’s slam was the only play during the game that brought in more than one run. (I say “play” and not “batted ball” as one run scored on a wild pitch.)

That shot came after the Years and Baseballers ping-ponged runs in the first three half-innings. Pete Redfern alternated baserunners (two walks and a single) and strikeouts for five batters before Buxton stepped to bat:

From that point, Inside took off and never halted the pace.

By the time Zoilo Versalles’ solo home run extended the Baseballers’ lead in the fourth, they had scored nine runs and Wonder was one batter away from bringing in their third pitcher of the game.

There’s little else to say. It’s hard to write a suspenseful recap for a game with little drama, in this case a game where the Baseballers dominated.

Jim Kaat pitched six innings and struck out ten. Rich Rollins, Tom Brunansky, and Steve Lombardozzi had three hits apiece, Lombardozzi’s last an eighth-inning RBI triple:

In the ninth, the Years brought in Scott Stahoviak as a pinch hitter. That’s the extent of their situation this game.

On the upside for the Years, with the series tied at two, they are guaranteed at last one more game in their home ballpark.

But they have to play Game 5 first.

