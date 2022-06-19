Game 68: Twins at Diamondbacks

First Pitch: 3:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

It’s a Father’s Day special as the Twins will look the secure the series victory vs Arizona this afternoon.

Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins after a series of successful starts for a Twins rotation that has desperately needed them. He’s not going to go deep into the game, but he’s consistently given the Twins 4-5 solid innings, and what else can you ask for from a guy who’s barely pitched in two years. The Diamondbacks will counter with 33-year-old late bloomer Merrill Kelly (5-4, 3.68 ERA). Kelly didn’t make his MLB debut until after his 30th birthday, but has been a solid staple in the Diamondback’s rotation over the last 3+ seasons.

Today's Lineups TWINS DIAMONDBACKS Luis Arraez - 2B Jordan Luplow - RF Byron Buxton - CF Alek Thomas - CF Carlos Correa - SS Josh Rojas - 3B Max Kepler - RF Christian Walker - DH Gio Urshela - 3B David Peralta - LF Alex Kirilloff - 1B Buddy Kennedy - 2B Gary Sanchez - C Pavin Smith - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Jose Miranda - DH Jose Herrera - C Chris Archer - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

Go Twins! Remember if you lose today, you hate your dads!