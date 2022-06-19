Game 68: Twins at Diamondbacks

First Pitch: 3:10 pm CDT
TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN
It’s a Father’s Day special as the Twins will look the secure the series victory vs Arizona this afternoon.
Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins after a series of successful starts for a Twins rotation that has desperately needed them. He’s not going to go deep into the game, but he’s consistently given the Twins 4-5 solid innings, and what else can you ask for from a guy who’s barely pitched in two years. The Diamondbacks will counter with 33-year-old late bloomer Merrill Kelly (5-4, 3.68 ERA). Kelly didn’t make his MLB debut until after his 30th birthday, but has been a solid staple in the Diamondback’s rotation over the last 3+ seasons.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Jordan Luplow - RF
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Josh Rojas - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Christian Walker - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|David Peralta - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Buddy Kennedy - 2B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Pavin Smith - 1B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Jose Miranda - DH
|Jose Herrera - C
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Merrill Kelly - RHP
Go Twins! Remember if you lose today, you hate your dads!
