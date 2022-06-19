D-Backs 7, Twins 1: It’s not what you want

The Twins came into this Father’s Day matchup looking to get a series win to finish off a winning road trip. Things started off on a positive note with the Twins striking first thanks to Correa driving in Arraez on a double play grounder in the top of the 1st. That lead would only last until the bottom of the 2nd. Christian Walker’s game tying solo homer leveled the score at 1-1, and then he would give Arizona the lead with his second of the day in the bottom of the 4th. One inning later, Pavin Smith hit the third D-Backs solo homer of the afternoon to extend the lead to 3-1. A 2 run deficit is nowhere near insurmountable especially with the Twins offense being as good as it is. But after they were unable to get any runs across in the top of the 6th, Arizona blew it open in the bottom of the inning. With Caleb Thielbar pitching and the bases loaded with 1 out, Buddy Kennedy launched a grand slam to make it 7-1. The Twins offense wouldn’t make much noise after that, and that would remain the score until the end of the game. Minnesota falls to 38-30, and thanks to the Cleveland victory over the Dodgers, they’ll return home to Target Field with only a 1 game lead in the AL Central as they start a huge series with the Guardians.

STUDS

Luis Arraez: 1-4, double and run scored in 1st.

Jose Miranda: 2-3

Tyler Duffey (!!!): 2.1IP, 1H, 1K, 0ER

DUDS

Max Kepler: 0-4

Gio Urshela: 0-3

Carlos Correa: 0-4

Caleb Thielbar: 0.2IP, 3H, 2BB, 4ER. (Grand slam allowed in 6th)

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.