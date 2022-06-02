 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 53: Twins at Tigers

Would be cool to start winning again, maybe?

By Tawny Jarvi
MLB: JUN 01 Twins at Tigers Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First Pitch: 12:10 PM Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
hello welcome to the baseball or whatever. Please enjoy the game, which is likely much easier if you didn’t stay up until 9 AM watching Digimon with your friends as a grown ass adult, and then remember at roughly 9:01 AM that you have to cover a game in a few hours thus forcing your brain to continue hanging on to the one remaining firing brain cell.

Today's Lineups

TWINS TIGERS
Luis Arraez - 1B Willi Castro - CF
Byron Buxton - CF Harold Castro - SS
Max Kepler - DH Jonathan Schoop - 2B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Miguel Cabrera - DH
Trevor Larnach - RF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Gary Sanchez - C Kody Clemens - LF
Nick Gordon - LF Jeimer Candelario - 3B
Gio Urshela - 3B Eric Haase - C
Jermaine Palacios - SS Daz Cameron - RF
Chris Archer - RHP Alex Faedo - RHP

