Game 53: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 12:10 PM Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys
hello welcome to the baseball or whatever. Please enjoy the game, which is likely much easier if you didn’t stay up until 9 AM watching Digimon with your friends as a grown ass adult, and then remember at roughly 9:01 AM that you have to cover a game in a few hours thus forcing your brain to continue hanging on to the one remaining firing brain cell.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Willi Castro - CF
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Harold Castro - SS
|Max Kepler - DH
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Trevor Larnach - RF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Kody Clemens - LF
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Eric Haase - C
|Jermaine Palacios - SS
|Daz Cameron - RF
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Alex Faedo - RHP
