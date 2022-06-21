Game 69: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

The Twins have been dragging their feet lately, and need to start winning series again. This would be a pretty good one to win, as Cleveland has quickly caught up to the Twins in the division standings, just one game behind now. Joe Ryan will be tasked with containing the Guardians lineup tonight, in his second start since returning from the injured list.

In case you missed it, John Foley did a deep dive on the Guardians and the Twins today.