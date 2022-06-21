 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 69: Guardians at Twins

The Twins will try to hold on to first place in the AL Central.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

The Twins have been dragging their feet lately, and need to start winning series again. This would be a pretty good one to win, as Cleveland has quickly caught up to the Twins in the division standings, just one game behind now. Joe Ryan will be tasked with containing the Guardians lineup tonight, in his second start since returning from the injured list.

In case you missed it, John Foley did a deep dive on the Guardians and the Twins today.

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS TWINS
Steven Kwan - LF Luis Arraez - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Byron Buxton - CF
Jose Ramirez - 3B Carlos Correa - SS
Josh Naylor - 1B Max Kepler - RF
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Gary Sanchez - DH
Franmil Reyes - DH Gio Urshela - 3B
Andres Gimenez - 2B Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Austin Hedges - C Gilberto Celestino - LF
Myles Straw - CF Ryan Jeffers - C
Aaron Civale - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

