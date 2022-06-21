Guardians 6, Twins 5: Twins lose in extras

The Guardians scored the first run of the game in the 1st inning on Oscar Gonzalez’s RBI double. In the 3rd, Steven Kwan singled but was picked off of first and thrown out. But a Jose Ramirez double followed by a Josh Naylor homer made it a 3-0 game.

The Twins offense finally answered in the 4th inning, with Alex Kirilloff lining a 2-out, 2-run double, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Despite being shaky in the first few innings tonight, Joe Ryan was able to settle in and complete 6 innings. He even struck out the side in the 6th, his final inning.

In the 7th, Trevor Larnach drew a walk, then Ryan Jeffers doubled. Luis Arraez, after nearly hitting a homer in his previous at bat, hit the ball just over the right field balcony for a 3-run homer giving the Twins a 5-3 lead.

The Guardians tied it back up in the 8th, though, on a 2-run blast by Franmil Reyes, allowed by Emilio Pagan.

Bryan Shaw shut down the Twins bats in the 8th, and Jhoan Duran did the same against the Guardians in the 9th.

Kyle Garlick picked up a pinch-hit single to lead off the bottom of the 9th. Jose Miranda flew out, then Nick Gordon pinch ran for Garlick, but was caught stealing. That would go on to haunt, as Jeffers followed with a single. Arraez grounded out to end the threat and send the game to extras.

Duran stayed in the game, and after Jose Ramirez grounded out, moving the ghost runner to 3rd, Josh Naylor was intentionally walked. Duran got Oscar Gonzalez to ground into an inning-ending double play to send it to the bottom of the 10th.

Buxton walked, Correa struck out, Kepler struck out, Sanchez struck out, sending it to the 11th. A huge missed opportunity to win the game from the top of the lineup.

Andres Gimenez singled off of the newly-entered Griffin Jax, scoring the go-ahead run. Jose Miranda hit a warning track fly ball to end the game, which seemed fitting.

This game was kind of a rollercoaster. The Guardians scored the first 3, the Twins scored the next 5, and the Guardians scored the final 3 runs. It was a very disappointing start to a very important stretch of games for the Twins. It also highlighted a weakness of the Twins: the bullpen.

With this loss the Twins no longer have sole possession of first place in the Central, and will look to remedy that tomorrow.

Studs:

Luis Arraez: 2-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Alex Kirilloff: 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Ryan Jeffers: 2-4, 2B

Joe Ryan: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

The bullpen, excluding Pagan: 4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K.

Duds:

Emilio Pagan: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, HR

Team w/ RISP: 2-13

Rob Manfred