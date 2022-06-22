 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 70: Guardians at Twins

Looking on the Sonny Side

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

The Twins will look to bounce back tonight after the Abomanfredball Snowman made an appearance at Target Field last night in an otherwise excellent, well-fought game between two first-place contenders. Alas, my lamentations will stop there, because they make you play 162 for a reason.

Sonny Gray is taking the ball for the home squad tonight after an excellent outing last Wednesday. He pitched 5.0 innings of shutout ball against the Mariners in his return from injury, and could go deeper tonight if all goes well.

The Twins batters will be staring down the barrel of Triston McKenzie. The paper-thin 24-year-old has been great so far this year, posting a 2.96 ERA through 12 starts.

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS TWINS
Steven Kwan - LF Luis Arraez - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Jose Ramirez - 3B Max Kepler - RF
Josh Naylor - DH Gary Sanchez - DH
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Andres Gimenez - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B
Owen Miller - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF
Austin Hedges - C Ryan Jeffers - C
Myles Straw - CF Nick Gordon - CF
Triston McKenzie - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

