Game 70: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

The Twins will look to bounce back tonight after the Abomanfredball Snowman made an appearance at Target Field last night in an otherwise excellent, well-fought game between two first-place contenders. Alas, my lamentations will stop there, because they make you play 162 for a reason.

Sonny Gray is taking the ball for the home squad tonight after an excellent outing last Wednesday. He pitched 5.0 innings of shutout ball against the Mariners in his return from injury, and could go deeper tonight if all goes well.

The Twins batters will be staring down the barrel of Triston McKenzie. The paper-thin 24-year-old has been great so far this year, posting a 2.96 ERA through 12 starts.