Game 71: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner
If the Twins lose again today, there will be no recap, as through force of anger alone I shall be running across the top of the ocean like one of those weird tiny lizards in order to find a volcano to discus my laptop into, causing the eruption that ends the world like some kind of Neo-Hellenic goddess.
Anyway, here’s lineups.
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|TWINS
|Owen Miller - 1B
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Jose Ramirez - DH
|Max Kepler - RF
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Franmil Reyes - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - DH
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Ernie Clement - 3B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Luke Maile - C
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Myles Straw - CF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Zach Plesac - RHP
|Devin Smeltzer - LHP
Loading comments...