Game 71: Guardians at Twins

Twins try to not get swept.

By Tawny Jarvi
Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

First Pitch: 12:10 Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
If the Twins lose again today, there will be no recap, as through force of anger alone I shall be running across the top of the ocean like one of those weird tiny lizards in order to find a volcano to discus my laptop into, causing the eruption that ends the world like some kind of Neo-Hellenic goddess.

Anyway, here’s lineups.

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS TWINS
Owen Miller - 1B Luis Arraez - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Jose Ramirez - DH Max Kepler - RF
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Gary Sanchez - C
Franmil Reyes - LF Alex Kirilloff - DH
Andres Gimenez - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B
Ernie Clement - 3B Trevor Larnach - LF
Luke Maile - C Jose Miranda - 1B
Myles Straw - CF Nick Gordon - CF
Zach Plesac - RHP Devin Smeltzer - LHP

