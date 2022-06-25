Game 73: Rockies at Twins

First Pitch: 6:15 pm CDT

The Twins haven’t won back-to-back games since June 11th; they’ve lost consecutive games once since June 2nd. However, after losing three of their last four, including a disappointing series loss to the Cleveland Guardians, you would think that Minnesota had plummeted, somehow, into sixth place in a five-team division.

The real truth is still pretty promising:

The White Sox continue to tread water, leaving a bit of breathing room behind Minnesota. As for the Guardians, they’re just a few percentage points ahead, with another head-to-head battle coming up next week.

As for the Rockies, they haven’t already won the series despite twirling a 1-0 shutout in Friday’s opener. Tonight, they’ll trot out Antonio Senzatela to face a Twin lineup that’s just lost another player, again.

Trevor Larnach goes on the IL with a core muscle strain. Mark Contreras has been recalled. #MNTwins — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Chris Archer continues his quest to cheat the gods of fielding independent pitching, bringing a 3.44 ERA and a 5.01 FIP into tonight’s game. Is this the night that his 4.0 BB/9 catches up with him? Or will he continue to outrun math?

Speaking of running, peep that sweet Byron Buxton CF content in tonight’s lineup.

Today's Lineups ROCKIES TWINS Connor Joe - LF Luis Arraez - 2B Charlie Blackmon - DH Byron Buxton - CF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Carlos Correa - SS C.J. Cron - 1B Max Kepler - RF Ryan McMahon - 3B Kyle Garlick - DH Jose Iglesias - SS Alex Kirilloff - 1B Randal Grichuk - RF Gary Sanchez - C Elias Diaz - C Nick Gordon - LF Garrett Hampson - CF Gio Urshela - 3B A. Senzatela - RHP Chris Archer - RHP

