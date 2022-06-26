Game 74: Rockies @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Purple Row

Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! Today, the Twins look to take the series against the Rockies. If the last two games are any indication, this game will end in a shutout for somebody. The Rockies took the opener 1-0, and the Twins evened up the series with a 6-0 win last night. To go for the series win, the Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00ERA). The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46ERA) to the mound as his opponent. Yes, this is a Ryan vs. Ryan matchup.

Today's Lineups ROCKIES TWINS Connor Joe - LF Luis Arraez - 2B Yonathan Daza - CF Byron Buxton - DH Charlie Blackmon - RF Carlos Correa - SS C.J. Cron - 1B Max Kepler - RF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Alex Kirilloff - 1B Ryan McMahon - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Elehuris Montero - 3B Nick Gordon - LF Brian Serven - C Ryan Jeffers - C Garrett Hampson - SS Mark Contreras - CF Ryan Feltner - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.