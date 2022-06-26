 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 74: Rockies @ Twins

The Twins look to take 2 of 3 from Colorado before 5 games in Cleveland.

By Hayden A
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST PITCH: 1:10PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! Today, the Twins look to take the series against the Rockies. If the last two games are any indication, this game will end in a shutout for somebody. The Rockies took the opener 1-0, and the Twins evened up the series with a 6-0 win last night. To go for the series win, the Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00ERA). The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46ERA) to the mound as his opponent. Yes, this is a Ryan vs. Ryan matchup.

Today's Lineups

ROCKIES TWINS
Connor Joe - LF Luis Arraez - 2B
Yonathan Daza - CF Byron Buxton - DH
Charlie Blackmon - RF Carlos Correa - SS
C.J. Cron - 1B Max Kepler - RF
Brendan Rodgers - 2B Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Ryan McMahon - DH Gio Urshela - 3B
Elehuris Montero - 3B Nick Gordon - LF
Brian Serven - C Ryan Jeffers - C
Garrett Hampson - SS Mark Contreras - CF
Ryan Feltner - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.

