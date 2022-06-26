Game 74: Rockies @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10PMCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! Today, the Twins look to take the series against the Rockies. If the last two games are any indication, this game will end in a shutout for somebody. The Rockies took the opener 1-0, and the Twins evened up the series with a 6-0 win last night. To go for the series win, the Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00ERA). The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46ERA) to the mound as his opponent. Yes, this is a Ryan vs. Ryan matchup.
Today's Lineups
|ROCKIES
|TWINS
|Connor Joe - LF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Yonathan Daza - CF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Charlie Blackmon - RF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|C.J. Cron - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Brendan Rodgers - 2B
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Ryan McMahon - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Elehuris Montero - 3B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Brian Serven - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Garrett Hampson - SS
|Mark Contreras - CF
|Ryan Feltner - RHP
|Joe Ryan - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
