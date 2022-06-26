Twins 6, Rockies 3: Offense stays hot, bullpen delivers

In today’s game thread post, I wrote that if the first two games of the series were any indication, today would be a shutout for either the Rockies or Twins. I was immediately proved wrong, as the first inning saw both teams get on the board. The Rockies drew first blood on a double by Twins legend CJ Cron, but it wouldn’t take long for Minnesota to answer. After a walk from Byron Buxton and a single from Carlos Correa, Max Kepler drove in Buxton with a single to tie the game at 1. This would be immediately followed by Alex Kirilloff driving in Correa with a base hit of his own to make it 2-1 Twins. And then that would be immediately followed by a Gio Urshela RBI single which made it 3-1. The Twins would add on two more in the 2nd, thanks to a Byron Buxton triple (his second in as many games!) and a Carlos Correa sac fly, making it 5-1 Twins after 2 innings. The Rockies would immediately get one back in the 3rd inning, because Charlie Blackmon would hit a solo homer to make it 5-2. In the 4th, they’d add on another due to a Yonathan Daza RBI double and cut the lead to 5-3. That would remain the score until the bottom of the 7th, when Max Kepler doubled to right field and Byron Buxton scored from first, making it 6-3 Minnesota. Tyler Duffey got out of a big jam in the top of the 8th thanks to an inning ending double play grounder, then Jhoan Duran threw a bunch of ridiculously fast pitches in the 9th, and that was all she wrote. The Twins take the series 2-1 and will head to Cleveland with a chance to create some breathing room in the division race, which they currently lead by two games after the Red Sox swept the Guardians this week.

STUDS

Byron Buxton: 3-3, RBI triple, homer shy of cycle

Max Kepler: 2-4, 2RBI

Luis Arraez: 2-4

Twins bullpen: 4IP, 4H, 6K, 0ER, 1BB

DUDS

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!!

Enjoy your Sunday evening, friends.