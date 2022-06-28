 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 76: Twins at Guardians

Game 1 of a doubleheader.

By SooFoo Fan
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

First pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Today's Lineups

TWINS GUARDIANS
Luis Arraez - 2B Steven Kwan - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Amed Rosario - SS
Max Kepler - RF Jose Ramirez - 3B
Kyle Garlick - DH Franmil Reyes - DH
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Oscar Gonzalez - RF
Gary Sanchez - C Andres Gimenez - 2B
Nick Gordon - LF Owen Miller - 1B
Jose Miranda - 3B Sandy Leon - C
Gilberto Celestino - CF Myles Straw - CF
Devin Smeltzer - LHP Zach Plesac - RHP

