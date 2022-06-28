Game 76: Twins at Guardians

First pitch: 12:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|GUARDIANS
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Kyle Garlick - DH
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Owen Miller - 1B
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Sandy Leon - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Devin Smeltzer - LHP
|Zach Plesac - RHP
