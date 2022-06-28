Guardians 3, Twins 2: Bullpen woes continue

The Twins got a great start from Devin Smeltzer, he only allowed 1 run in his 6 innings of work. That run came in the 1st inning, after Franmil Reyes hit a pop-up to right field that fell, scoring Amed Rosario. That was a ball that Max Kepler probably should have caught, I’m not sure if he couldn’t see the ball or what exactly happened.

Zach Plesac and Devin Smeltzer proceeded to put up goose eggs for the next 5 innings, until the Twins finally got on the board in the 7th as Jose Miranda doubled and Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI triple to tie the game.

In the 8th, Carlos Correa hit a solo blast to left to give the Twins a 2-1 lead, but it did not last very long. Emilio Pagan was called on to pitch the 8th and immediately walked the first two batters. A wild pitch moved those runners up, then Rosario scored them both with a single up the middle. Caleb Thielbar finished up the inning, but the bullpen continues to be a major problem which needs to be addressed.

This is Emilio Pagán's fifth game of the season with a Win Probability Added of -25% or worse.



That's tied for the most among AL relievers.



Pagan has zero games with a WPA of +25% or more. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) June 28, 2022

Emmanuel Clase quickly finished up the game in the top of the 9th, giving us the final score of 3-2.

Studs:

Devin Smeltzer: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 9 SO

Carlos Correa: 1-3, BB, HR

Gilberto Celestino: 1-4, 3B, RBI

Duds:

Emilio Pagan: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB

Max Kepler: 0-3

Game 2 will be at 6:10 PM, hope to see you there!