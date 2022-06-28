 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 77: Twins at Guardians

Game 2 of today’s doubleheader.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 6:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

Lineups posted when available

Today's Lineups

TWINS GUARDIANS
Byron Buxton - CF Steven Kwan - CF
Carlos Correa - SS Amed Rosario - SS
Kyle Garlick - RF Jose Ramirez - DH
Luis Arraez - DH Josh Naylor - 1B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Andres Gimenez - 2B
Gio Urshela - 3B Oscar Gonzalez - RF
Jose Miranda - 1B Richie Palacios - LF
Ryan Jeffers - C Ernie Clement - 3B
Gilberto Celestino - LF Luke Maile - C
Josh Winder - RHP K. Pilkington - LHP

