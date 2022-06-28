Game 77: Twins at Guardians

First pitch: 6:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner
Lineups posted when available
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|GUARDIANS
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Steven Kwan - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Kyle Garlick - RF
|Jose Ramirez - DH
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Richie Palacios - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Ernie Clement - 3B
|Gilberto Celestino - LF
|Luke Maile - C
|Josh Winder - RHP
|K. Pilkington - LHP
