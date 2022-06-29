Game 78: Twins at Guardians

First pitch: 6:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner
After splitting the doubleheader yesterday, the Twins look to lock up a key (5-game) series win tonight in Cleveland. They'll look for Dylan Bundy to continue his resurgence, while Cleveland will be handing the ball to 27-year-old righty Cal Quantrill and his 3.76 ERA.
Both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa appear to be taking the day off, with Jorge Polanco handling the shortstop duties and Gilberto Celestino covering centerfield.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|GUARDIANS
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Jorge Polanco - SS
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Luke Maile - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Cal Quantrill - RHP
Loading comments...