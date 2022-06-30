 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 79: Twins at Guardians

pls win this time

By Tawny Jarvi
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians
And from the darkness arose a hero.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

First Pitch: 12:10 Central
TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (Out of Market)
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner

Despite all my rage, I am still just gonna watch this Twins/Guardians game.

Today's Lineups

TWINS GUARDIANS
Luis Arraez - 2B Steven Kwan - RF
Byron Buxton - DH Amed Rosario - SS
Carlos Correa - SS Jose Ramirez - 3B
Max Kepler - RF Josh Naylor - DH
Jose Miranda - 1B Owen Miller - 1B
Alex Kirilloff - LF Andres Gimenez - 2B
Gary Sanchez - C Richie Palacios - LF
Gio Urshela - 3B Sandy Leon - C
Gilberto Celestino - CF Myles Straw - CF
Chris Archer - RHP Shane Bieber - RHP

