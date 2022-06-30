Game 79: Twins at Guardians

First Pitch: 12:10 Central
TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (Out of Market)
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner
Despite all my rage, I am still just gonna watch this Twins/Guardians game.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|GUARDIANS
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Steven Kwan - RF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Josh Naylor - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Owen Miller - 1B
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Richie Palacios - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Sandy Leon - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Shane Bieber - RHP
