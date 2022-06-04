Blue Jays 12, Twins 3: Hellos—and Goodbyes

From 2017 to mid-2021, Jose Berrios was high up on—if not the top of—my favorite Twins list. I’m guessing many of you reading this could express similar sentiments. So, no matter the outcome today, it was fun to check in on an old friend and say hello...

Speaking of hellos, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli pencilled Mark Contreras into the starting lineup—CF—for the first time this season, snuffing out a developing Moonlight Graham situation.

The Twins actually jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in this one, what with Jorge Polanco’s two-run dong off La Makina in the top of the first at Rogers Centre. But Jose’s stuff was electric and that would proved to be prophetic.

The same could not be said for Twins starter Dylan Bundy. After surrendering a solo home run to Bo Bichette in the bottom of the first, Bundy then allowed run-scoring hits to Cavan Biggio & George Springer in the second—with another run coming home on a Jermaine Palacios error at SS. 4-2 Jays.

Bundy came out again for the third and Toronto went triple (Teoscar Hernandez) followed by homer (Alejandro Kirk) to extend their lead to 6-2. Ian Hamilton staunched further bleeding and kept the Twins in the game.

This would prove to be a short-lived reprieve, as Bichette began the fourth with a single off Hamilton—quickly followed by a Vlad Guerrero Jr. big fly to make it 8-2. Thus ended the competitive portion of the afternoon.

Yennier Cano (2 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB) & Juan Minaya (1 IP, 3 ER) finished things off for the visitors while the Twins’ offense scratched out one more run in the ninth (fueled by a Jose Miranda double).

Basically, this was the game we were all worried about seeing last night. Hopefully the Twins can still take the series tomorrow.

Studs

Jose Berrios (7 IP, 2 ER, 13 K)

The perfectly ripe chunk of watermelon I ate while watching this game.

Thinking about the ice cream I’m going to get later tonight from the local place down the street.

Toronto catcher Kirk—simply for being a dead-ringer of Triscuitt Messmer in Angels in the Outfield.

Duds

Dylan Bundy (2.1 IP, 6 R)

Having this game be my first Twinkie Town recap.

COTG

I’m a bit unsure of the exact protocol here, but I’m giving it to Imakesandwichesforaliving:

This is not what I asked for.

Seems like the right sentiment for today’s matinee. Thanks all for reading my first recap!