Game 56: Twins @ Blue Jays

FIRST PITCH: 12:37PMCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN
Happy Sunday! This afternoon, the Twins will take on Toronto in the rubber match of this three game weekend series. To try to take 2 out of 3, the Twins will hand the ball to Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50 ERA), who has been quite good in the small sample size of games he’s pitched in this year. His mound opponent will be Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51 ERA), who has been very good for Toronto, albeit having appeared in 6 more games than Smeltzer. Is this technically an “ace-off”? We’ll find out.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|BLUE JAYS
|Luis Arraez - DH
|George Springer - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Trevor Larnach - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Jermaine Palacios - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Devin Smeltzer - LHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
