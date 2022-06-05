Game 56: Twins @ Blue Jays

FIRST PITCH: 12:37PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

Happy Sunday! This afternoon, the Twins will take on Toronto in the rubber match of this three game weekend series. To try to take 2 out of 3, the Twins will hand the ball to Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50 ERA), who has been quite good in the small sample size of games he’s pitched in this year. His mound opponent will be Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51 ERA), who has been very good for Toronto, albeit having appeared in 6 more games than Smeltzer. Is this technically an “ace-off”? We’ll find out.

Today's Lineups TWINS BLUE JAYS Luis Arraez - DH George Springer - CF Gary Sanchez - C Bo Bichette - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Trevor Larnach - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH Jose Miranda - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Gilberto Celestino - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Nick Gordon - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jermaine Palacios - SS Danny Jansen - C Devin Smeltzer - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.