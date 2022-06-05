 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 56: Twins @ Blue Jays

The Twins go for a road series win against one of the AL’s best

By Hayden A
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST PITCH: 12:37PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Bluebird Banter

Happy Sunday! This afternoon, the Twins will take on Toronto in the rubber match of this three game weekend series. To try to take 2 out of 3, the Twins will hand the ball to Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50 ERA), who has been quite good in the small sample size of games he’s pitched in this year. His mound opponent will be Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51 ERA), who has been very good for Toronto, albeit having appeared in 6 more games than Smeltzer. Is this technically an “ace-off”? We’ll find out.

Today's Lineups

TWINS BLUE JAYS
Luis Arraez - DH George Springer - CF
Gary Sanchez - C Bo Bichette - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Gio Urshela - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Trevor Larnach - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH
Jose Miranda - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Gilberto Celestino - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Nick Gordon - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Jermaine Palacios - SS Danny Jansen - C
Devin Smeltzer - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...