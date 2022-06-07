Game 57: Yankees at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Pinstripe Alley
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|TWINS
|DJ LeMahieu - 2B
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Max Kepler - RF
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jose Trevino - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Joey Gallo - RF
|Jermaine Palacios - SS
|Jameson Taillon - RHP
|Cole Sands - RHP
