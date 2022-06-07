 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 57: Yankees at Twins

Oh no.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers
Our pitcher tonight.
First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Today's Lineups

YANKEES TWINS
DJ LeMahieu - 2B Luis Arraez - 1B
Aaron Judge - CF Byron Buxton - DH
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B
Giancarlo Stanton - DH Max Kepler - RF
Josh Donaldson - 3B Gary Sanchez - C
Aaron Hicks - LF Trevor Larnach - LF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Gio Urshela - 3B
Jose Trevino - C Gilberto Celestino - CF
Joey Gallo - RF Jermaine Palacios - SS
Jameson Taillon - RHP Cole Sands - RHP

