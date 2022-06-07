Yankees 10, Twins 4: No surprises here

I did not have high hopes for the Twins chances in this game, and of course I’m not alone. Aaron Judge quickly confirmed this feeling by hitting a 2-run blast in the first inning, 7 pitches into the game. Two batters later, Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo shot to left-center to make it a 3-0 game.

The Twins did fight back, scoring Byron Buxton on a sac-fly RBI by Max Kepler in the bottom of the 1st. In the 3rd, Luiz Arraez scored thanks to Jorge Polanco’s double.

The Yankees didn’t let off the gas peddle either, though, as Judge hit an RBI single in the 4th. Jermaine Palacios got that run back with a sac-fly RBI, scoring Gio Urshela.

In the top of the 5th, Juan Minaya replaced Cole Sands but ended up walking a run in. Yennier Cano came in and struck out Judge to end the threat.

Once again, the Twins answered with a run of their own, this time on Jorge Polanco’s 7th homer, making it a 5-4 game.

Tyler Duffey entered the game in the 7th and quickly got 2 outs before D.J. LaMahieu got a single. Judge was then intentionally walked, but Anthony Rizzo hit a 3-run bomb to right-center, essentially ending the game.

Rocco Baldelli was ejected in the 7th after arguing with the umpire. A ball that clearly did not hit Kepler’s bat was ruled a foul ball, the umpires got in a group and decided that the call would stand, thus the ejection.

The Yankees scored a couple more runs in the 8th, but they didn’t need to do that, not sure why they even bothered.

The Twins bats couldn’t get anything going after the 5th inning, giving us the final score of 10-4.

Studs:

Jorge Polanco: 4-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

Luis Arraez: 2-4

Gio Urshela: 2-4

Duds:

Cole Sands: 3.2 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR

Tyler Duffey: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 SO, HR

Gary Sanchez: 0-4

Trevor Larnach: 0-4

COTG: gintzer

“Beat these guys. This is good (Twim’s) vs. Evil, do the Twins must win.”

The Twims did not wim. Thanks for hanging out, everybody!