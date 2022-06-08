Twins 8, Yankees 1: Rocco's Triumph

Rocco Baldelli pitching Tyler Duffey in a one-run game and saving the good relievers for today? An absolute masterstroke.

The Twins were indisputably better at pitching, hitting, and fielding than the mighty Yankees today.

Nestor "the moderately irritating" Cortes brought his 1.50 ERA into the game and got tagged for 4 earned in 4.1 innings, including home runs by Ryan Jeffers and Byron Buxton. The Twins small-balled their way to runs in the 4th, 6th, and 7th, leading to a hits advantage of 11-3 in the home team's favor (including 3 doubles).

The Yankees threatened in the 4th; they loaded the bases but were unable to push a run across against Mighty Ace Chris Archer. They did get their lone run on a sac fly in the 5th, which was their only other real threat of the game.

Rocco's masterstroke of pitching Duffey yesterday left Jax, Pagan, and Duran Thielbar available for today, and all pitched well- giving up a total of 2 hits and 0 runs, with 5 strikeouts between them in 4 innings.

STUDS

Chris Archer- 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 4 BB, 1 ER

The ‘Pen- 4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 0 ER

Byron Buxton- 2-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI

Jose Miranda- 3-4, 3 RBI, 1 R

Trevor Larnach- 1-2, PH RBI 2B

DUDS

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!!!

COTG

norff with the MLB At Bat app shoutout: “Let me present you with the most beautiful thing

In play, run(s)”

P.S.

It appears the way to go is a mega-negative thread and ignoring jinx rules by writing most of the recap before the game ends. Surely this will never backfire on me.