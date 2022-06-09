Game 59: Yankees at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40

TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (Out of Market Only boo blackouts)

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Pinstripe Alley

In the first game the Yankees punches the Twins through the moon, leaving a Twins shaped hole in the moon. In the second game, the Twins triumphantly returned to earth, turning the tides and striking the Yankee menace down with their magical baseball bats and not-blowing-it-bullpen. Now in the third game, will the evil Yankees stay down, or will our heroes fall their overfunded opponents?

iunno. Watch I guess?