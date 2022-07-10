Game 88: Twins @ Rangers

FIRST PITCH: 1:35PMCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! Today, the Twins are looking to avoid a sweep against the Texas Rangers. To do so, they’ll more than likely need a strong start from Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.50ERA), who will have Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.15ERA) as his opponent. The Twins have seemed to have a full season’s worth of gut punch losses in the past few weeks, so here’s hoping they can take the game in Texas today before returning home to face the rival (kinda) Brewers.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|RANGERS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Max Kepler - RF
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Brad Miller - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Meibrys Viloria - C
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Dane Dunning - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
