Game 89: Brewers at Twins

The first of a two-game series.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
Winder gets the start today against Milwaukee.
First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball

The Brewers have been struggling lately, going 4-6 in their last 10 contests. Luckily for them, the Cardinals are also 4-6 in their last 10, so they maintain a 2 game lead in the NL Central division. They send Jason Alexander (not that one) to the mound, who is coming off his worst start of the year where he gave up 6 earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched.

As for the Twins, they’ve gone 5-5 in their last 10, and have a 4 game lead over Cleveland and a 5.5 game lead over Chicago in the AL Central. Their starter today is Josh Winder, who picked up a win in his last start, going 5 innings and allowing just 2 runs against the White Sox.

Today's Lineups

BREWERS TWINS
Kolten Wong - 2B Luis Arraez - DH
Willy Adames - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Rowdy Tellez - 1B Byron Buxton - CF
Andrew McCutchen - DH Max Kepler - RF
Omar Narvaez - C Jorge Polanco - 2B
Luis Urias - 3B Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Jace Peterson - LF Nick Gordon - LF
Hunter Renfroe - RF Gio Urshela - 3B
Jonathan Davis - CF Gary Sanchez - C
Jason Alexander - RHP Josh Winder - RHP

