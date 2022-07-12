Game 89: Brewers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

The Brewers have been struggling lately, going 4-6 in their last 10 contests. Luckily for them, the Cardinals are also 4-6 in their last 10, so they maintain a 2 game lead in the NL Central division. They send Jason Alexander (not that one) to the mound, who is coming off his worst start of the year where he gave up 6 earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched.

As for the Twins, they’ve gone 5-5 in their last 10, and have a 4 game lead over Cleveland and a 5.5 game lead over Chicago in the AL Central. Their starter today is Josh Winder, who picked up a win in his last start, going 5 innings and allowing just 2 runs against the White Sox.