Brewers 6, Twins 3: Sometimes it rains

Andrew McCutchen got the Brewers on the scoreboard first with his 2-run blast to right field in the 1st inning.

Jorge Polanco cut it to a 2-1 game with a solo shot to right field, his 13th of the year. In the 4th, Nick Gordon hit an RBI single to tie the game. The Brewers pulled ahead 5-2 in the 5th inning, on an RBI single from Jonathan Davis and a 2-run homer from Willy Adames. Josh Winder would complete this inning but had a rough night, allowing 5 hits, 5 earned runs, 2 walks and 2 home runs.

Trevor Megill was asked to pitch the 6th inning. McCutchen hit a single, and later advanced to 2nd on a pickoff error by Megill. Jace Peterson brought him home with a single to make it a 6-2 game.

The Twins did load the bases with 2 out in the 6th, but Gio Urshela grounded out to end the threat. Also, Max Kepler fouled a ball off his leg during his plate appearance and had to leave the game.

The Twins tacked on a run in the 7th with Byron Buxton’s RBI groundout, but the bats remained largely silent the rest of the night. That gave us the final score of 6-3, Brewers.

It was a rainy night at Target Field, so much so that there were three separate rain delays. The first two were pretty short, but the third was just over an hour long.

Studs:

Luis Arraez: 1-4, 2B, BB

Jorge Polanco: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, HR

Bullpen: 4 IP, 1 ER, 5 SO

The grounds crew at Target Field: 3 deployments of the tarp.

Duds:

Josh Winder: 5 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HR

Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez: 0-8