 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 90: Brewers at Twins

Joe Ryan Day

By Jonathan Gamble
/ new
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: YouTube Free Game of the Week

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball

After rain took the wind(er) out of the Twins’ sails last night against their eastern neighbor, Joe Ryan will be taking the mound to try and get the Twins back on track before a big series against the White Sox. The Twins will luckily dodge any of the Brewers’ stud starters, as young Aaron Ashby will be hurling for Milwaukee.

Today's Lineups

BREWERS TWINS
Kolten Wong - 2B Byron Buxton - DH
Willy Adames - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Rowdy Tellez - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B
Andrew McCutchen - LF Kyle Garlick - RF
Omar Narvaez - DH Jose Miranda - 1B
Luis Urias - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B
Jace Peterson - RF Ryan Jeffers - C
Victor Caratini - C Alex Kirilloff - LF
Jonathan Davis - CF Gilberto Celestino - CF
Aaron Ashby - LHP Joe Ryan - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...