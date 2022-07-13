Game 90: Brewers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: YouTube Free Game of the Week

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball

After rain took the wind(er) out of the Twins’ sails last night against their eastern neighbor, Joe Ryan will be taking the mound to try and get the Twins back on track before a big series against the White Sox. The Twins will luckily dodge any of the Brewers’ stud starters, as young Aaron Ashby will be hurling for Milwaukee.