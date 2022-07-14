Game 91: White Sox at Twins

FIRST PITCH: 640p Central

TELEVISION: Whatever Midwest Sports Channel is called now

RADIO: ‘CCO 830 AM, KMNB 102.9 FM “The Wolf”, Treasure Island Baseball Network

KNOW THE FOE: South Side Sox

Hey, cool kids. It’s your favorite sammichman who doesn’t make sammiches anymore here to tell you about the upcoming contest while Tawny fights cheese pizza poachers in rural Idaho. “Isn’t all of Idaho rural?” you ask. Heck if I know. Don’t worry: She said she should be back for the recap.

The Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox will tango for four games before splitting for the All-Star Break. The Twins just came off of a series split with the Milwaukee Brewers, thanks to a Jose Miranda walk-off homer yesterday afternoon. The White Sox, five games back from Minnesota, are on a two-game winning streak after splitting a series against the Cleveland Spiders, who are 4.5 games back from the Twins and face the Detroit Tigers to wrap up the first half of the season.

The visiting team will send out Johnny Cueto, who owns a 3-4 record, 2.91 ERA, and 4.11 FIP. He faced the Twins on Independence Day, going six innings while allowing two runs on five hits, walking five and striking out three. Minnesota won the game 6-3 in 10 innings.

Sonny Gray will look to brighten your day by starting for the Twins. He hasn’t faced Chicago yet this season, but is having a bumpy July so far, putting up a 7.45 ERA/5.59 FIP in 9.2 innings of work across two starts. Be the change, Sonny.

The Twins are 5-1 against the White Sox this year. Hopefully it will be 9-1 by the end of the weekend.

Tonight's Lineups -NOT A CONSTELLATION- CONSTELLATION- 7 - Tim Anderson - SS 2 - Luis Arraez - 1B 10 - Yoán Moncada - 3B 4 - Carlos Correa - SS 88 - Luis Robert - CF 25 - Byron Buxton - CF 79 - José Abreu - 1B 26 - Max Kepler - RF 32 - Gavin Sheets - RF 11 - Jorge Polanco - 2B 25 - Andrew Vaughn - DH 19 - Alex Kirilloff - LF 18 - AJ Pollock - LF 64 - Jose Miranda - DH 5 - Josh Harrison - 2B 15 - Gio Urshela - 3B 44 - Seby Zavala - C 27 - Ryan Jeffers - C 47 - Johnny Cueto - RHP 54 - Sonny Gray - RHP

GO TWIMS GO!