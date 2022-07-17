Game 94: White Sox @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10PMCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
KNOW THINE ENEMY: South Side Sox
Happy Sunday! It’s the last game before the All Star Break for your Minnesota Twins, and we’re closing out the first half with a big one. After today the Twins will either be 3 games or 5 games up on the White Sox, and I think I speak for everyone when I say it would be preferable to have a bigger lead on the rival Sox heading into the break. The Twins will send Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08 ERA) to the mound, and his opponent will be Dylan Cease (8-4, 2.30 ERA). We might have a good one on tap today!
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|TWINS
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Jose Abreu - DH
|Max Kepler - RF
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Josh Harrison - 2B
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Leury Garcia - LF
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Seby Zavala - C
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Adam Engel - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Dylan Cease - RHP
|Chris Archer - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
Loading comments...