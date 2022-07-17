Game 94: White Sox @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

Happy Sunday! It’s the last game before the All Star Break for your Minnesota Twins, and we’re closing out the first half with a big one. After today the Twins will either be 3 games or 5 games up on the White Sox, and I think I speak for everyone when I say it would be preferable to have a bigger lead on the rival Sox heading into the break. The Twins will send Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08 ERA) to the mound, and his opponent will be Dylan Cease (8-4, 2.30 ERA). We might have a good one on tap today!

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX TWINS Tim Anderson - SS Luis Arraez - DH Yoan Moncada - 3B Carlos Correa - SS Andrew Vaughn - 1B Byron Buxton - CF Jose Abreu - DH Max Kepler - RF Gavin Sheets - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B Josh Harrison - 2B Alex Kirilloff - 1B Leury Garcia - LF Jose Miranda - 3B Seby Zavala - C Nick Gordon - LF Adam Engel - CF Gary Sanchez - C Dylan Cease - RHP Chris Archer - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.