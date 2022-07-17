White Sox 11, Twins 0: No.

If you were hoping for a good baseball game today, it looked like you were going to get your wish for the first few innings. Chris Archer and Dylan Cease were both absolutely dealing early on. Archer got the first two outs on two pitches in the top of the 5th, and it looked like he was going to get through 5 scoreless innings with the game tied at zero. After that second out in the 5th inning, Chris Archer proceeded to allow a walk, two singles, and a double, in that order. Then Tyler Duffey came in to try to control the damage, and he allowed a double to tag Chris Archer with two more runs. It was suddenly 4-0 White Sox after it appeared like the Chicago offense was going to go down 1-2-3 just a few batters earlier. The Twins were unable to answer on offense, and then in the 7th, Chicago added 6 more runs on 3 homers allowed by Joe Smith. Adam Engel doubled in the 9th to add one more, getting us to our final score of 11-0. Yikes. But hey, on the bright side, the Twins are in first place at the All Star break and Byron Buxton was named an All Star starter today!

STUDS

Jorge Polanco: 2 walks

Alex Kirilloff: single in 5th (only Twins hit)

DUDS

A lot of people.

Enjoy your Sunday evening, friends.