American League 3, National League 2: Bux on the pond

For the ninth straight year, the AL beat the NL at the midsummer clash of the best in the game.

But this is a Twins blog, so let’s talk Twins.

Byron Buxton, batting sixth and starting in center field in place of Mike Trout, struck out in his first at-bat while the NL took a 2-0 lead in the first. But in the third inning, after Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run homer, Buxton took a pitch well above the strike zone and sent it a looooooooong way.

Byron Buxton doing Byron Buxton things in the All-Star game.



What a great moment on a national stage.pic.twitter.com/1xjRm4fYMp — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 20, 2022

Buxton’s home run made the score 3-2, where it remained through the remaining six innings.

Meanwhile, Luis Arraez got his opportunities at the plate as well, subbing in for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and in the cleanup spot. After also striking out in his first at-bat, Arraez fouled off triple-digit pitches from Ryan Helsley before singling off a breaking ball.

As the FOX broadcast pointed out, Ryan Helsley had not allowed a hit on his curveball all season, and had only allowed a hit on a curveball once in his career.



So, of course, Luis Arráez knocked his curveball for a single after fouling off fastballs at 102 and 103. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 20, 2022

Arraez moved to third base after Ty France’s entrance and remained there through the final putout.

As the two home run hitters, Buxton and Stanton were the two obvious frontrunners for MVP. On the broadcast, the announcers made Stanton their choice, citing that his home run was two runs instead of solo, that his home run was slightly farther, and that he was from L.A. But since fans vote, this was only going to go one way.

Oh, the vote for #AllStarGame MVP is between a Yankee and a Twin? Well, those matchups always go Minnesota's way pic.twitter.com/Pqw2j8vi30 — Chris Hanel, Baseball Enthusiast (@GoTwinkiesGo) July 20, 2022

While Stanton may have won the MVP award and the Silverado, both Buxton and Arraez have cause to be proud, not only showing their elite talents on one of baseball’s grandest stages but also contributing to a winning effort for their league.

It’s a good day to be a Twin.