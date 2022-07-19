 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

American League 3, National League 2: Bux on the pond

Twins hitting provides the difference.

By Matt Monitto
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Lord Byron on the national stage.
For the ninth straight year, the AL beat the NL at the midsummer clash of the best in the game.

But this is a Twins blog, so let’s talk Twins.

Byron Buxton, batting sixth and starting in center field in place of Mike Trout, struck out in his first at-bat while the NL took a 2-0 lead in the first. But in the third inning, after Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run homer, Buxton took a pitch well above the strike zone and sent it a looooooooong way.

Buxton’s home run made the score 3-2, where it remained through the remaining six innings.

Meanwhile, Luis Arraez got his opportunities at the plate as well, subbing in for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and in the cleanup spot. After also striking out in his first at-bat, Arraez fouled off triple-digit pitches from Ryan Helsley before singling off a breaking ball.

Arraez moved to third base after Ty France’s entrance and remained there through the final putout.

As the two home run hitters, Buxton and Stanton were the two obvious frontrunners for MVP. On the broadcast, the announcers made Stanton their choice, citing that his home run was two runs instead of solo, that his home run was slightly farther, and that he was from L.A. But since fans vote, this was only going to go one way.

While Stanton may have won the MVP award and the Silverado, both Buxton and Arraez have cause to be proud, not only showing their elite talents on one of baseball’s grandest stages but also contributing to a winning effort for their league.

It’s a good day to be a Twin.

