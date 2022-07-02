Game 81: Orioles at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 pm CDT

I’m sure you’re all sleepy from a long night of Twins baseball and Stranger Things binge-watching. I mean, a two-and-a-half hour season finale? It’s a brand new ballgame now. Hopefully, Sonny Gray doesn’t have any streaming subscriptions, because we’d like him to be on full rest this afternoon.

The man has been a little injury-riddled through the season’s first half, but I hope we’re all appreciating what the Sonny Gray acquisition has brought to the starting rotation. The man has been simply stellar since joining the team, with a 176 ERA+ generated by a 2.17 ERA (and 2.86 FIP, to boot!). Keeping homers and walks in check, all while generating weak contact and upper-percentile spin rates, Gray’s first 50 innings in Minnesota (fine, 49.2) have been a huge reason why the Twins are where they are.

And, where is that exactly?

That’s right! Still first place. The Twinkie Towners have been one of just two teams in the division with a winning record, as Cleveland becomes more and more the primary antagonist of the 2022 season. And, for all the hand-wringing about the Central division and the relative mediocrity of the teams within, it’s worth noting that if Cleveland were ahead in the standings right now, Minnesota’s 44 wins would still be enough to keep them in a playoff position.

It’s a fine opportunity to create some more distance; in recent history, the Orioles have been somewhat of a punching back for the Twins — although, this year’s O’s crop has indicated to fans that there may yet be hope on the horizon.

Journeyman Jordan Lyles is on the bump for the visitors this afternoon; Baltimore is his 7th stop in a 12-year career so far. He’s given up the most earned runs in the American League in two consecutive seasons — 45 in the shortened season with Texas, and 103 with the same team last year, including a league-high 38 homers allowed. So far this season, he’s coughed up more hits (97) than any other American League starter. Methinks it’s time for his ERA to tick up above 5.00. He’s right on the doorstep!

Today's Lineups ORIOLES TWINS Cedric Mullins - CF Luis Arraez - 1B Trey Mancini - RF Byron Buxton - DH Anthony Santander - LF Carlos Correa - SS Austin Hays - DH Max Kepler - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B Rougned Odor - 2B Nick Gordon - CF Robinson Chirinos - C Alex Kirilloff - LF Tyler Nevin - 3B Gary Sanchez - C Jorge Mateo - SS Gio Urshela - 3B Jordan Lyles - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

And we, my friends, are right on the doorstep of game time, so enjoy the gloomy weather, and enjoy the contest!

GO TWINS GO!