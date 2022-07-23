Are the Twins better against “good” pitchers than “bad” ones?

Has it ever seemed to you like this year’s version of the Twins has a tendency to rise to the challenge of an elite pitcher, but fall short against pitchers that even we wouldn’t want on our staff?

Someone said this in some group chat or conversation or on Twitter, and though I can’t find that original statement, I know it happened, and it got me thinking. So when I had a few boring hours to kill, I looked into it.

First, I set an agenda. The average MLB ERA this year is 3.99, so it seemed appropriate that “good” pitchers would be pitchers who have posted an ERA of 3.50 or lower, and “bad” ones would have ERAs 4.50 and above. The only exception to this is Josh Hader, who had an ERA of 1.80 before Jose Miranda’s dong kicked off a truly horrible week for Hader that ended with his ERA ballooning to 4.50 before the All-Star break. He’s still considered “good” in this analysis.

I combed through every Twins game to see what pitchers they faced, and recorded their ERAs for the season as well as how many innings they have pitched. I also recorded how many innings they pitched against the Twins and what their ERA was against the Twins specifically.

Next, I found the differential between each pitcher’s season ERA and “vs. Twins” ERA, as well as the ratio of their innings pitched this season that were against the Twins. This allows us to somewhat contextualize what we’re looking at (although many are irresponsibly small sample sizes, naturally). Lastly, by dividing the ERA differential by the innings pitched ratio, we get what I’m calling the “Ownage Index”. This last step shows us how the Twins performed against the pitcher vs. how all other teams did. This step is shown to be useful by the case of Robert Dugger, who has faced only the Twins this year. His Ownage Index is 0, since there is no “other teams” context to compare his performance against the Twins against. The higher the IP Ratio is, the more the Twins’ performance factor into the season ERA, which gives us less context to compare to.

0 is the mid-point of Ownage Index, meaning that the Twins hit exactly average against a particular pitcher. The higher above zero, the better the Twins did against the average when factoring in IP Ratio, and the lower below zero, the worse the Twins did against the average (also with IP Ratio factoring in).

This whole exercise is deeply flawed because of sample sizes and I made it up as I went along, but it’s my blog post so there’s nothing you can do about it. Most stats are current as of July 16th, and the rest are current up to the All-Star break.

So, here’s how it all shook out.

The Twins have faced 99 good pitchers this season and 66 bad ones. Good pitchers are more likely to get innings than bad ones are, so this tracks.

Out of the 99 good pitchers, 32 have higher ERAs vs. the Twins than they do on the season. 2 had a differential of 0, and 65 have lower ERAs vs. the Twins than they do on the season. Therefore, the chance that the Twins will “light up” a good pitcher is 32%, or about 1 out of 3.

The “good” pitcher with the highest Ownage Index was perennial Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole of the Yankees- he has a 3.05 ERA on the season in 106.1 innings pitched, but posted a 27.00 in 2.1 innings against the Twins. The Ownage Index comes out to 1091.76, suggesting that the Twins really own that bum. Next was ace reliever Josh Hader, even using his new ERA of 4.50, at 675.00. Other good pitchers the Twins “own” include All-Stars Jorge Lopez (187.42), Nestor Cortes (125.37), Shane McClanahan (81.67), and Liam Hendriks (5.90). Shane Bieber, who has the most innings pitched of any pitcher against the Twins this year, was owned to a degree of 0.42 (so not really at all).

The good pitcher who owned the Twins the most according to Ownage Index was Yankees reliever Michael King at -108.04. Perhaps a flaw with Ownage Index is that the bottom end will never be as far from zero as the top side, since there is only so much lower an ERA can go. Oh well. The list of good pitchers that “own” the Twins is littered with relievers, with starts like Justin Verlander (-25.83), Clayton Kershaw (-21.81), Dylan Cease (-32.15), and Johnny Cueto (-3.39) rounding out the group.

See the chart below for the full list. Please note that for the formulas to work, I had to present the innings as “2.333” instead of “2.1”, for example. For those on mobile, here’s a guide to the chart headings that you won’t be able to see:

Name - Ownage Index - IP vs Twins - ER vs Twins - ERA vs Twins - Season ERA - Season IP - ERA Differential - IP Ratio

Good Pitchers Full WHO OWNAGE INDEX IP vs TWINS ER vs TWINS ERA vs TWINS SEASON ERA SEASON IP ERA DIFF IP RATIO WHO OWNAGE INDEX IP vs TWINS ER vs TWINS ERA vs TWINS SEASON ERA SEASON IP ERA DIFF IP RATIO Gerrit Cole 1091.76 2.333 7 27.00 3.05 106.333 23.95 0.02 Josh Hader* 675.00 1.000 3 27.00 4.50 30.000 22.50 0.03 Penn Murfee 294.34 1.666 3 16.21 2.71 36.333 13.50 0.05 Clarke Schmidt 268.07 1.666 4 21.61 3.00 24.000 18.61 0.07 Adam Cimber 225.03 1.000 1 9.00 3.23 39.000 5.77 0.03 Jorge Lopez 187.42 2.666 4 13.50 1.70 42.333 11.80 0.06 Joey Krehbiel 126.27 2.333 3 11.57 2.27 31.666 9.30 0.07 Nestor Cortes 125.37 4.333 4 8.31 2.63 95.666 5.68 0.05 Martin Perez 116.92 6.000 6 9.00 2.68 111.000 6.32 0.05 Kevin Gausman 115.26 3.666 3 7.36 2.87 94.000 4.49 0.04 Joel Payamps 96.69 3.000 4 12.00 2.84 31.666 9.16 0.09 Drew Rasmussen 85.33 4.333 4 8.31 3.22 72.666 5.09 0.06 Keegan Akin 83.27 2.666 2 6.75 2.37 50.666 4.38 0.05 Aaron Bummer 82.12 1.666 2 10.80 3.06 17.666 7.74 0.09 Shane McClanahan 81.67 5.000 3 5.40 1.71 110.666 3.69 0.05 Eli Morgan 51.00 5.000 5 9.00 2.83 41.333 6.17 0.12 Garrett Cleavinger 40.56 0.666 1 13.51 3.38 2.666 10.13 0.25 Andres Munoz 36.00 3.000 2 6.00 3.00 36.000 3.00 0.08 Brad Boxberger 33.78 2.000 1 4.50 2.57 35.000 1.93 0.06 Triston McKenzie 29.86 17.333 16 8.31 3.20 101.333 5.11 0.17 Brock Burke 28.98 3.000 1 3.00 1.15 47.000 1.85 0.06 Hirokazu Sawamura 27.01 3.333 2 5.40 2.70 33.333 2.70 0.10 Bryan Abreu 22.56 2.000 1 4.50 3.09 32.000 1.41 0.06 Andrew Chafin 20.79 3.666 2 4.91 2.22 28.333 2.69 0.13 Kendall Graveman 8.89 5.333 2 3.38 2.21 40.666 1.17 0.13 Dylan Coleman 8.82 4.333 2 4.15 3.13 37.333 1.02 0.12 Michael Kopech 8.77 14.666 8 4.91 3.36 83.000 1.55 0.18 Liam Hendriks 5.90 5.333 2 3.38 2.35 30.666 1.03 0.17 Enyel de los Santos 2.90 5.000 2 3.60 3.10 29.000 0.50 0.17 Gabe Speier 0.66 3.666 1 2.45 2.33 19.333 0.12 0.19 Shane Bieber 0.42 19.000 7 3.32 3.24 105.666 0.08 0.18 Justus Sheffield 0.00 1.000 0 0.00 0.00 6.666 0.00 0.15 JP Feyereisen 0.00 1.000 0 0.00 0.00 24.333 0.00 0.04 Dillon Tate -1.10 3.666 1 2.45 2.55 42.333 -0.10 0.09 Scott Barlow -1.66 4.666 1 1.93 2.11 42.666 -0.18 0.11 Andrew Heaney -2.09 4.333 0 0.00 0.59 15.333 -0.59 0.28 Johnny Cueto -3.39 12.000 3 2.25 2.80 74.000 -0.55 0.16 Marco Gonzales -4.45 8.666 3 3.12 3.50 100.333 -0.38 0.09 Drew Carlton -4.51 4.000 0 0.00 2.08 8.666 -2.08 0.46 Domingo Acevedo -4.88 3.333 1 2.70 3.10 40.666 -0.40 0.08 Erik Swanson -5.40 3.333 0 0.00 0.72 25.000 -0.72 0.13 Emmanuel Clase -7.72 7.000 0 0.00 1.41 38.333 -1.41 0.18 Manny Banuelos -9.00 2.000 0 0.00 2.16 8.333 -2.16 0.24 Cionel Perez -10.36 4.333 0 0.00 1.48 30.333 -1.48 0.14 Wily Peralta -12.00 6.000 0 0.00 2.16 33.333 -2.16 0.18 Felix Bautista -13.52 4.666 0 0.00 1.72 36.666 -1.72 0.13 Tyler Wells -13.53 11.000 2 1.64 3.38 85.333 -1.74 0.13 Trevor Stephan -14.84 6.666 0 0.00 2.80 35.333 -2.80 0.19 Alex Lange -17.34 4.666 0 0.00 2.29 35.333 -2.29 0.13 Ryne Stanek -18.09 1.000 0 0.00 0.59 30.666 -0.59 0.03 Logan Gilbert -19.10 11.000 1 0.82 2.80 106.000 -1.98 0.10 Seth Martinez -21.54 1.666 0 0.00 1.38 26.000 -1.38 0.06 Clayton Kershaw -21.81 7.000 0 0.00 2.13 71.666 -2.13 0.10 Joe Jimenez -21.97 5.333 0 0.00 3.48 33.666 -3.48 0.16 Gregory Soto -22.14 3.666 0 0.00 2.59 31.333 -2.59 0.12 Phoenix Sanders -22.51 2.000 0 0.00 3.07 14.666 -3.07 0.14 Ron Marinaccio -22.52 2.000 0 0.00 2.33 19.333 -2.33 0.10 Michael Fulmer -24.28 3.333 0 0.00 2.38 34.000 -2.38 0.10 Lucas Luetge -24.72 4.000 0 0.00 3.19 31.000 -3.19 0.13 Justin Verlander -25.83 8.000 0 0.00 2.00 103.333 -2.00 0.08 Jimmy Lambert -27.04 2.000 0 0.00 2.66 20.333 -2.66 0.10 Reynaldo Lopez -27.04 4.333 0 0.00 2.79 42.000 -2.79 0.10 Matt Wisler -29.65 3.333 0 0.00 2.45 40.333 -2.45 0.08 Tanner Houck -30.22 5.666 0 0.00 3.21 53.333 -3.21 0.11 Jeffrey Springs -30.36 5.333 0 0.00 2.53 64.000 -2.53 0.08 Merrill Kelly -30.92 7.000 1 1.29 3.36 104.333 -2.07 0.07 Shawn Armstrong -31.47 2.000 0 0.00 3.20 19.666 -3.20 0.10 Devin Williams -31.56 2.000 0 0.00 1.77 35.666 -1.77 0.06 Dylan Cease -32.15 7.000 0 0.00 2.15 104.666 -2.15 0.07 Sam Moll -32.41 1.666 0 0.00 2.00 27.000 -2.00 0.06 AJ Puk -33.75 2.666 0 0.00 2.41 37.333 -2.41 0.07 Jason Foley -34.41 3.333 0 0.00 3.34 34.333 -3.34 0.10 Wandy Peralta -34.70 2.333 0 0.00 2.27 35.666 -2.27 0.07 Matt Moore -36.04 2.000 0 0.00 1.73 41.666 -1.73 0.05 Michael Wacha -37.84 5.000 0 0.00 2.69 70.333 -2.69 0.07 Tanner Banks -39.05 3.000 0 0.00 3.11 37.666 -3.11 0.08 Ralph Garza -40.47 2.666 0 0.00 3.48 31.000 -3.48 0.09 Evan Phillips -40.51 1.333 0 0.00 1.50 36.000 -1.50 0.04 Austin Davis -45.05 2.000 0 0.00 2.48 36.333 -2.48 0.06 Kyle Nelson -53.94 1.000 0 0.00 1.86 29.000 -1.86 0.03 Daniel Hudson -54.02 1.000 0 0.00 2.22 24.333 -2.22 0.04 Nick Sandlin -54.07 1.333 0 0.00 3.18 22.666 -3.18 0.06 Daniel Bard -54.09 1.333 0 0.00 2.08 34.666 -2.08 0.04 Clay Holmes -54.15 1.000 0 0.00 1.31 41.333 -1.31 0.02 Jalen Beeks -59.54 1.666 0 0.00 2.48 40.000 -2.48 0.04 Brooks Raley -60.79 1.333 0 0.00 2.86 28.333 -2.86 0.05 Rafael Montero -62.89 1.000 0 0.00 1.78 35.333 -1.78 0.03 Zach Jackson -64.87 1.666 0 0.00 3.03 35.666 -3.03 0.05 Hoby Milner -71.94 1.000 0 0.00 1.98 36.333 -1.98 0.03 Colin Poche -72.09 1.000 0 0.00 2.43 29.666 -2.43 0.03 Garrett Whitlock -73.40 2.333 0 0.00 3.38 50.666 -3.38 0.05 David Phelps -74.38 1.333 0 0.00 2.78 35.666 -2.78 0.04 Joe Mantiply -80.85 1.000 0 0.00 2.31 35.000 -2.31 0.03 Brett Martin -80.91 1.000 0 0.00 2.61 31.000 -2.61 0.03 Alex Vesia -90.01 1.000 0 0.00 3.14 28.666 -3.14 0.03 Joe Barlow -98.89 1.000 0 0.00 3.26 30.333 -3.26 0.03 Brusdar Graterol -101.36 1.333 0 0.00 3.35 40.333 -3.35 0.03 Matt Bush -107.98 1.000 0 0.00 3.41 31.666 -3.41 0.03 Michael King -108.04 1.000 0 0.00 2.19 49.333 -2.19 0.02

Out of the 66 “bad” pitchers, 28 have higher ERAs vs. the Twins than they do on the season, 1 only pitched against the Twins, and 37 have lower ERAs vs. the Twins. It follows that the chance that the Twins will “light up” a bad pitcher is about 42%.

The Twins own Bennett Sousa (who?) like they own no other pitcher this season, with his Ownage Index coming out to a whopping 2787.03. Despite having a high ERA of 8.41 on the season, his “vs. Twins” ERA of 54.05(!!) and low IP ratio give us this impressive total. I’d also like to point out that Lance Lynn is on the “bad” list and the Twins own him (8.64), because we don’t like Lance Lynn around here.

On the other end of the spectrum, Twins Legend Jhoulys Chacin owns the Twins to the tune of -306.07, having pitched a scoreless inning against them despite sporting a 7.23 ERA. The most depressing Ownage Index comes from Jake Brentz (-75.64), who has a season ERA of 23.63 in only 5.1 IP- despite hurling 1.2 scoreless innings against the Twins. See the chart below for the full “bad” list.

Bad Pitchers Full WHO OWNAGE INDEX IP vs TWINS ER vs TWINS ERA vs TWINS SEASON ERA SEASON IP ERA DIFF IP RATIO WHO OWNAGE INDEX IP vs TWINS ER vs TWINS ERA vs TWINS SEASON ERA SEASON IP ERA DIFF IP RATIO Bennett Sousa 2787.03 0.333 2 54.05 8.41 20.333 45.64 0.02 Kirby Snead 386.68 1.333 5 33.76 6.63 19.000 27.13 0.07 Kutter Crawford 369.69 1.666 4 21.61 4.50 36.000 17.11 0.05 Matt Barnes 171.02 1.000 2 18.00 7.94 17.000 10.06 0.06 Shane Baz 165.36 2.333 5 19.29 5.00 27.000 14.29 0.09 Anthony Castro 129.73 1.666 5 27.01 7.94 11.333 19.07 0.15 Bryan Shaw 102.69 3.666 7 17.18 5.17 31.333 12.01 0.12 Vince Velasquez 100.48 4.333 7 14.54 5.21 46.666 9.33 0.09 Javy Guerra 49.72 1.666 4 21.61 8.53 6.333 13.08 0.26 Luke Weaver 48.43 3.666 9 22.09 8.78 13.333 13.31 0.27 Matt Foster 46.80 2.333 2 7.72 4.71 36.333 3.01 0.06 Ryan Feltner 42.92 4.000 5 11.25 6.15 33.666 5.10 0.12 Josh Fleming 39.04 3.666 5 12.27 6.84 26.333 5.43 0.14 Yusei Kikuchi 36.16 4.666 4 7.72 5.12 65.000 2.60 0.07 Trevor Richards 33.66 2.333 2 7.72 5.45 34.666 2.27 0.07 Antonio Senzatela 27.00 5.000 4 7.20 4.95 60.000 2.25 0.08 Yohan Ramirez 23.78 1.666 2 10.80 6.97 10.333 3.83 0.16 Kyle Bradish 18.76 4.000 4 9.00 7.38 46.333 1.62 0.09 Daulton Jefferies 18.71 9.000 10 10.00 5.72 39.333 4.28 0.23 Joe Kelly 16.05 2.666 3 10.13 7.56 16.666 2.57 0.16 Foster Griffin 12.00 2.000 4 18.00 12.46 4.333 5.54 0.46 Calvin Faucher 11.97 2.000 2 9.00 7.11 12.666 1.89 0.16 Zack Grienke 11.74 9.000 6 6.00 4.64 77.666 1.36 0.12 Jeremy Beasley 9.00 3.000 3 9.00 6.30 10.000 2.70 0.30 Lance Lynn 8.64 10.000 11 9.90 7.50 36.000 2.40 0.28 Aaron Civale 7.14 9.666 8 7.45 6.17 54.000 1.28 0.18 Anthony Misiewicz 6.50 1.666 1 5.40 4.61 13.666 0.79 0.12 Andrew Vasquez 6.00 1.000 1 9.00 8.10 6.666 0.90 0.15 Robert Dugger 0.00 5.333 3 5.06 5.06 5.333 0.00 1.00 Zach Logue -4.14 9.333 4 3.86 5.16 29.666 -1.30 0.31 Daniel Lynch -5.14 14.000 6 3.86 4.92 67.666 -1.06 0.21 Anderson Severino -6.01 2.000 1 4.50 6.14 7.333 -1.64 0.27 Caleb Smith -6.85 4.333 2 4.15 4.85 42.666 -0.70 0.10 Jason Alexander -12.38 4.000 2 4.50 5.60 45.000 -1.10 0.09 Joey Wentz -13.50 4.000 0 0.00 8.10 6.666 -8.10 0.60 Matt Peacock -13.51 2.666 0 0.00 4.91 7.333 -4.91 0.36 Elvin Rodriguez -14.77 5.000 4 7.20 10.04 26.000 -2.84 0.19 James Kaprielian -16.53 11.000 3 2.45 5.09 69.000 -2.64 0.16 Jake Hager -17.99 1.000 0 0.00 7.71 2.333 -7.71 0.43 Alex Faedo -20.72 5.000 2 3.60 5.53 53.666 -1.93 0.09 Jacob Barnes -21.35 3.000 1 3.00 6.10 20.666 -3.10 0.15 Carlos Hernandez -22.21 4.333 3 6.23 9.09 33.666 -2.86 0.13 Paul Fry -24.00 3.000 0 0.00 6.00 12.000 -6.00 0.25 Anthony Gose -24.73 4.000 0 0.00 4.71 21.000 -4.71 0.19 Bruce Zimmermann -26.80 5.000 2 3.60 5.58 67.666 -1.98 0.07 Sergio Romo -27.85 2.666 1 3.38 7.50 18.000 -4.12 0.15 Ian Gibaut -33.76 1.333 0 0.00 6.75 6.666 -6.75 0.20 Adam Kolarek -34.68 2.333 0 0.00 4.58 17.666 -4.58 0.13 Jose Berrios -38.25 7.000 2 2.57 5.38 95.333 -2.81 0.07 Aaron Ashby -39.70 4.333 1 2.08 4.57 69.000 -2.49 0.06 Collin Snider -48.58 3.333 0 0.00 7.71 21.000 -7.71 0.16 Lucas Giolito -53.88 4.000 1 2.25 4.69 88.333 -2.44 0.05 Jordan Lyles -56.76 6.333 1 1.42 4.76 107.666 -3.34 0.06 Julian Merryweather -58.48 2.000 0 0.00 6.38 18.333 -6.38 0.11 Jose LeClerc -72.02 1.000 0 0.00 5.27 13.666 -5.27 0.07 German Marquez -73.97 7.666 0 0.00 5.47 103.666 -5.47 0.07 Jake Brentz -75.64 1.666 0 0.00 23.63 5.333 -23.63 0.31 Drew Steckenrider -80.98 1.000 0 0.00 5.65 14.333 -5.65 0.07 Austin Gomber -86.15 2.666 1 3.38 6.11 84.000 -2.73 0.03 Amir Garrett -86.46 1.666 0 0.00 6.45 22.333 -6.45 0.07 Lou Trivino -90.06 2.000 0 0.00 6.84 26.333 -6.84 0.08 Robert Stephenson -121.53 1.333 0 0.00 5.40 30.000 -5.40 0.04 Ryan Borucki -135.01 0.666 0 0.00 5.09 17.666 -5.09 0.04 J.B. Wendelken -153.12 1.000 0 0.00 5.28 29.000 -5.28 0.03 Noe Ramirez -270.00 0.666 0 0.00 4.86 37.000 -4.86 0.02 Jhoulys Chacin -306.07 1.000 0 0.00 7.23 42.333 -7.23 0.02

Conclusions

No, the Twins are not better against good pitchers than bad ones. It may seem like that because it is much more memorable when they do light up a Cy Young starter or a shutdown closer than when they light up the Bennett Sousa’s of the world, but it simply isn’t true. This is illustrated clearly in these two paragraphs from earlier on:

Out of the 99 good pitchers, 32 have higher ERAs vs. the Twins than they do on the season. 2 had a differential of 0, and 65 have lower ERAs vs. the Twins than they do on the season. Therefore, the chance that the Twins will “light up” a good pitcher is 32%, or about 1 out of 3. Out of the 66 “bad” pitchers, 28 have higher ERAs vs. the Twins than they do on the season, 1 only pitched against the Twins, and 37 have lower ERAs vs. the Twins. It follows that the chance that the Twins will “light up” a bad pitcher is about 42%.

Additionally, the average Ownage Index for the good pitchers is 15.03 versus 37.77 for the bad pitchers. This suggests that in addition to the Twins owning more bad pitchers, they own them to a greater degree as well, despite the baked-in flaw to this exercise that bad pitchers have an opportunity to post better Ownage Indexes since they have a better chance of posting greater negative ERA differentials (since their season ERAs are higher, and ERAs can never be lower than 0).

The moral of the story is, most of this exercise is highly reliant on tiny sample sizes and there are inherent flaws to my made-up stat, but the Twins are not better against good pitchers than bad ones.