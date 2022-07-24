Game 96: Twins @ Tigers

FIRST PITCH: 12:40PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

Happy Sunday, Twins fans! Today, the Twins look to win a second straight game in Detroit against the Tigers. The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-3, 3.71ERA), and hope that he can follow up Joe Ryan’s strong start yesterday with another one today. Gray’s mound opponent will be Rony Garcia (3-2, 4.28ERA). Here’s hoping the Twins can make it two straight coming out of the break!

Today's Lineups TWINS TIGERS Luis Arraez - DH Riley Greene - CF Carlos Correa - SS Javier Baez - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B Harold Castro - 1B Max Kepler - RF Miguel Cabrera - DH Alex Kirilloff - LF Eric Haase - C Nick Gordon - CF Robbie Grossman - LF Jose Miranda - 1B Jonathan Schoop - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B Kody Clemens - 3B Gary Sanchez - C Willi Castro - RF Sonny Gray - RHP Rony Garcia - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.