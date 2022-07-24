Game 96: Twins @ Tigers

FIRST PITCH: 12:40PMCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
Happy Sunday, Twins fans! Today, the Twins look to win a second straight game in Detroit against the Tigers. The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-3, 3.71ERA), and hope that he can follow up Joe Ryan’s strong start yesterday with another one today. Gray’s mound opponent will be Rony Garcia (3-2, 4.28ERA). Here’s hoping the Twins can make it two straight coming out of the break!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Riley Greene - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Javier Baez - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Eric Haase - C
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Kody Clemens - 3B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Willi Castro - RF
|Sonny Gray - RHP
|Rony Garcia - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
