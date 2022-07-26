 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 97: Twins at Brewers

Dylan Bundy and the Twins start a two game series in Milwaukee.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball

Haven’t watched much baseball the past week, hopefully I remember how the game works!

Today's Lineups

TWINS BREWERS
Byron Buxton - CF Christian Yelich - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Willy Adames - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Kyle Garlick - LF Andrew McCutchen - RF
Jose Miranda - DH Kolten Wong - 2B
Gio Urshela - 3B Hunter Renfroe - DH
Alex Kirilloff - RF Luis Urias - 3B
Gary Sanchez - C Omar Narvaez - C
Miguel Sano - 1B Jonathan Davis - CF
Dylan Bundy - RHP Ethan Small - LHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...