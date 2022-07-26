Game 97: Twins at Brewers

First pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball
Haven’t watched much baseball the past week, hopefully I remember how the game works!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|BREWERS
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Willy Adames - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Andrew McCutchen - RF
|Jose Miranda - DH
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Hunter Renfroe - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - RF
|Luis Urias - 3B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Omar Narvaez - C
|Miguel Sano - 1B
|Jonathan Davis - CF
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Ethan Small - LHP
