Brewers 7, Twins 6: Urias walks off the Twins

Byron Buxton kicked got the game started with a bang, a solo shot to left-center for his 24th HR of the season. The Twins had a decent scoring chance in the 1st, but Kyle Garlick was doubled off at 2nd base on a fly out, ending the threat.

The Brewers teed off on Dylan Bundy in the 2nd, surging to a 4-1 lead. Hunter Renfroe did the bulk of the damage, smashing a 3-run HR to left, after a couple of singles. Christian Yelich also contributed an RBI double in the inning.

Jose Miranda got the Twins within striking distance with a 2-out, 2-run double in the 3rd, making it a 4-3 game. Luis Urias hit a solo shot to left to make it a 5-3 game, though, in the bottom half.

The Twins briefly pulled ahead in the 5th, thanks to Gio Urshela’s 2-out 3-run blast to center, putting the Twins in front 6-5. Kolten Wong answered that with a solo shot, tying the game at 6 in the bottom of the 5th.

Jhoan Duran walked two batters in the bottom of the 8th but was eventually able to escape a bases-loaded situation, striking out Willy Adames, looking.

Jhoan Duran just got out a bases-loaded jam with a called third strike on a curveball that crossed up catcher Gary Sánchez.



Brewers manager Craig Counsell was, uh, not pleased. pic.twitter.com/H7tGkv6q8l — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 27, 2022

In the 9th, Tyler Duffey was tasked with holding down the Brew Crew, but found himself in a bases-loaded (1 out) jam after a single and a pair of walks. Urias hit a deep fly ball to right field, scoring Andrew McCutchen from 3rd to walk off the game.

That is Tyler Duffey's sixth game of the season with a Win Probability Added of -20% or worse.



Duffey and Emilio Pagán are now tied for the #MNTwins lead in such games, and they're both one off the AL high of seven.



No other Twins reliever has more than three games of -20% WPA. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 27, 2022

Studs:

Byron Buxton: 2-5, HR, 2B, 2 R

Jose Miranda: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Gio Urshela: 1-3, 3 run HR

Duds:

Dylan Bundy: 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

Tyler Duffey (L): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB

Kyle Garlick: TOOTBLAN