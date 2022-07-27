Game 98: Twins @ Brewers

First pitch: 1:10 PM
TV: YouTube Free Game of the Week
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
After missing out on a great opportunity to steal game 1 in Milwaukee, the Twins look to get out of Wisconsin with a win today.
Unfortunately for the Twins, they will have to face one of Milwaukee’s stud starters for the first time this year, and he’s the best of them. Corbin Burnes, reigning NL Cy Young, is taking the bump for the Brewers today. Led by his nasty cutter, Burnes leads the NL in strikeouts. The Twins will have to be patient and work the count today to try and drive up his pitch count, or they could be in for a long night.
On the Twins’ side, Chris Archer will be starting. After using up Jhoan Duran last night, it’ll be important that Archer goes a little deeper into the game than his usual- Minnesota needs at least 5.0 innings from him and some solid run support. Every advantage is needed for the shaky bullpen.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|BREWERS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Willy Adames - SS
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Alex Kirilloff - RF
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Luis Urias - 3B
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Victor Caratini - C
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Tyrone Taylor - CF
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Corbin Burnes - RHP
