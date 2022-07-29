Twins Trade Deadline Rumor Round Up

Links, links and more links. Essentially, here’s a summary of Darren Wolfson’s Twitter replies.
Pitching Rumors
- Good news: according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Twins are among the most aggressive teams in the pitching market. The bad news is that the White Sox and Guardians are as well.
- In SKOR North’s podcast yesterday, Darren Wolfson suggested that Tyler Mahle is the likeliest SP to end up in MN, but conversations are ongoing.
- Wolfson also said that the Twins have spoken to the Marlins about Pablo Lopez, who has two more years of team control following 2022.
- In another note on the podcast, Wolfson said that the Twins would be at the front of the line for Carlos Rodon if the Giants decide to sell.
- Our lord and savior Darren Wolfson also reported that the Twins have spoken to the Angels about Noah Syndergaard.
- On the Frankie Montas/Luis Castillo front, Jeff Passan reported ($) that while the Twins have had discussions with the A’s and Reds, the Yankees, Cardinals, and Mariners have been more aggressive in their pursuits.
- The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported that the Twins are interested in Pirates closer David Bednar and Royals reliever Scott Barlow.
- Other relief options include the usual suspects: David Robertson, Daniel Bard, Michael Fulmer, Andrew Chafin, Lou Trivino, and Anthony Bass. Relief trades aren’t likely to ramp up until closer to the deadline, but as Twins fans learned right before the season, pretty much any reliever is available for the right price.
Position Player Rumors
- In a separate podcast, Wolfson reported that the Twins are exploring cheap, backup catchers in the wake of Ryan Jeffers’ thumb injury. Two potential targets: Tucker Barnhart of the Tigers and Pedro Severino of the Brewers.
- A more expensive option that the Twins have had discussions about: A’s catcher Sean Murphy, who is quietly having an excellent season both at the plate and behind it.
- Tom Froemming pointed out that the Twins impending 40-man roster crunch will likely play into the Twins’ deadline strategy. They simply can’t add everyone, and could end up losing a few top prospects for nothing in the Rule 5 Draft.
That’s all I could scrape up on the Twitter-verse for now. The Twins know they have needs and by all accounts are working hard to address them. Stay tuned to Twinkie Town as we’ll be monitoring the Twins’ trade situation closely. Here’s hoping I never have to post my “Why did the Twins do nothing?” article I already wrote.
Loading comments...