Twins Trade Deadline Rumor Round Up

Links, links and more links. Essentially, here’s a summary of Darren Wolfson’s Twitter replies.

Pitching Rumors

Position Player Rumors

In a separate podcast, Wolfson reported that the Twins are exploring cheap, backup catchers in the wake of Ryan Jeffers’ thumb injury. Two potential targets: Tucker Barnhart of the Tigers and Pedro Severino of the Brewers.

A more expensive option that the Twins have had discussions about: A’s catcher Sean Murphy, who is quietly having an excellent season both at the plate and behind it.

Tom Froemming pointed out that the Twins impending 40-man roster crunch will likely play into the Twins’ deadline strategy. They simply can’t add everyone, and could end up losing a few top prospects for nothing in the Rule 5 Draft.

That’s all I could scrape up on the Twitter-verse for now. The Twins know they have needs and by all accounts are working hard to address them. Stay tuned to Twinkie Town as we’ll be monitoring the Twins’ trade situation closely. Here’s hoping I never have to post my “Why did the Twins do nothing?” article I already wrote.