Game 82: Orioles @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN
KNOW THINE ENEMY: Camden Chat
Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! On this 4th of July Eve, the Twins go for a three game sweep after two come from behind victories over Baltimore. Minnesota will look for another strong performance from Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86ERA), and Baltimore will send Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23ERA) to the mound as his opponent today. After 4 games ending in a walkoff in a row, are we in line for a 5th? Let’s find out!
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|TWINS
|Austin Hays - LF
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Max Kepler - RF
|Tyler Nevin - 3B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Richie Martin - SS
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Tyler Wells - RHP
|Devin Smeltzer - LHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
