Game 82: Orioles @ Twins

The Twins go for the sweep against the Orioles after two straight walkoffs at Target Field.

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Camden Chat

Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! On this 4th of July Eve, the Twins go for a three game sweep after two come from behind victories over Baltimore. Minnesota will look for another strong performance from Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86ERA), and Baltimore will send Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23ERA) to the mound as his opponent today. After 4 games ending in a walkoff in a row, are we in line for a 5th? Let’s find out!

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES TWINS
Austin Hays - LF Luis Arraez - DH
Trey Mancini - DH Carlos Correa - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B
Anthony Santander - RF Jose Miranda - 3B
Adley Rutschman - C Max Kepler - RF
Tyler Nevin - 3B Nick Gordon - LF
Rougned Odor - 2B Gary Sanchez - C
Ryan McKenna - CF Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Richie Martin - SS Gilberto Celestino - CF
Tyler Wells - RHP Devin Smeltzer - LHP

Enjoy the game, friends.

