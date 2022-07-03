Game 82: Orioles @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Camden Chat

Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! On this 4th of July Eve, the Twins go for a three game sweep after two come from behind victories over Baltimore. Minnesota will look for another strong performance from Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86ERA), and Baltimore will send Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23ERA) to the mound as his opponent today. After 4 games ending in a walkoff in a row, are we in line for a 5th? Let’s find out!

Today's Lineups ORIOLES TWINS Austin Hays - LF Luis Arraez - DH Trey Mancini - DH Carlos Correa - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B Anthony Santander - RF Jose Miranda - 3B Adley Rutschman - C Max Kepler - RF Tyler Nevin - 3B Nick Gordon - LF Rougned Odor - 2B Gary Sanchez - C Ryan McKenna - CF Alex Kirilloff - 1B Richie Martin - SS Gilberto Celestino - CF Tyler Wells - RHP Devin Smeltzer - LHP

Enjoy the game, friends.