Game 101: Twins @ Padres

FIRST PITCH: 3:10PMCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
Happy Sunday! Today, the Twins look to take 2 out of 3 in an interleague road series with the fellow playoff contending Padres. They’ll send out Dylan Bundy (6-4, 5.02ERA) to start the game. San Diego will counter with Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33ERA): With a win, the Twins will improve to 54-47, secure a winning road trip, and also guarantee a .500 month of July. Lots on the line at Petco Park!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|PADRES
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Jurickson Profar - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Jake Cronenworth - 2B
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Luke Voit - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Eric Hosmer - 1B
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Jorge Alfaro - C
|Tim Beckham - DH
|Nomar Mazara - RF
|Gilberto Celestino - RF
|Ha-Seong Kim - SS
|Caleb Hamilton - C
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Sean Manaea - LHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
