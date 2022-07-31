Game 101: Twins @ Padres

FIRST PITCH: 3:10PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

Happy Sunday! Today, the Twins look to take 2 out of 3 in an interleague road series with the fellow playoff contending Padres. They’ll send out Dylan Bundy (6-4, 5.02ERA) to start the game. San Diego will counter with Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33ERA): With a win, the Twins will improve to 54-47, secure a winning road trip, and also guarantee a .500 month of July. Lots on the line at Petco Park!

Today's Lineups TWINS PADRES Byron Buxton - CF Jurickson Profar - LF Carlos Correa - SS Manny Machado - 3B Jorge Polanco - 2B Jake Cronenworth - 2B Kyle Garlick - LF Luke Voit - DH Jose Miranda - 3B Eric Hosmer - 1B Luis Arraez - 1B Jorge Alfaro - C Tim Beckham - DH Nomar Mazara - RF Gilberto Celestino - RF Ha-Seong Kim - SS Caleb Hamilton - C Trent Grisham - CF Dylan Bundy - RHP Sean Manaea - LHP

Enjoy the game, friends.